Netflix has ordered a second season of its series Insatiable, from creator Lauren Gussis and CBS TV Studios. The dark, twisted revenge comedy starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano, will return in 2019.

Like Netflix’s drama series 13 Reasons Why, Insatiable has attracted both strong viewership — judging by available streaming data — and controversy. 13 Reasons Why, which had been criticized for its depiction of teen suicide, bullying, drunk driving and rape, was recently renewed for a third season. Similarly, Insatiable, which was accused of “body-shaming,” has landed a second season.

Netflix

Insatiable, which started as a 2017 CW pilot before landing a Netflix series order, centers on Patty (Ryan). For years, she has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Bob Armstrong (Roberts), a disgraced attorney whose true passion is coaching beauty pagea

nt contestant, is the only one who sees Patty’s potential, and takes her under his wing — first as a legal client, and then as a pageant contestant whom he coaches toward becoming the top pageant queen in the country. But Bob and his wife Coralee (Milano) have no idea how deep Patty’s rage goes, or how far she will go to exact revenge on anyone who has ever wronged her. Bullies beware: payback’s a bitch, revenge is sweet, and if you cross Patty, you’ll be her next treat.

The cast of the series also includes Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Sarah Colonna.

Gussis executive produces with Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim.

