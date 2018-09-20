Inked Brands, an e-commerce company that helps social media influencers convert their followers to customers, has completed a fundraising round with investments from the production company Archer Gray and from Jim Fielding, president of consumer products for 20th Century Fox.

The Kentucky-based company as raised $6 million to support its growth, as it builds out a platform where social media influencers create their own content and brands and deliver products to market.

Its technology powers Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson’s FYT Life, a fitness brand where she designs full-body workouts and sells apparel, accessories and fitness gear; and actress and creator Meghan Rienks’ martie site, where she promotes apparel and lifestyle products.

With the completion of the funding round, Archer Gray’s founder and chair, Amy Nauiokas, and Fielding have joined Inked’s board of directors.

Archer Gray is the production company behind the upcoming release of Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy. In addition to producing and financing content, Archer Gray has a venture capital arm that invests in early-stage media-technology startups. Its portfolio includes Battlefy, Emoticast, Epic Magazine, Littlstar, and ShareGrid.

Fielding brings 30-years of experience to the board, having worked as global head of consumer products and Retail Development for Dreamworks Animation. Fielding also served as CEO of Claire’s Stores Inc. which was preceded by four years as oresident of Disney Stores Worldwide, where he oversaw a $1.2 billion global business.