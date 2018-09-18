A24 has acquired North American rights to In Fabric, Peter Strickland’s stylish horror film that just had its world premiere the the Toronto Film Festival in its Midnight Madness section. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

The news comes as the pic, about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown from a strangely sinister London-area department store, makes its U.S. premiere Thursday at Fantastic Fest. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barrett, Steve Oram and Gwendoline Christie star.

Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy, Berberian Sound Studio) also penned the script.

Andy Starke produced, and Rose Garnett, Lizzie Francke, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, Hilary Davis, Andrew Boswell, Ben Wheatley and Ian Benson executive produced.

The film was financed by BFI Film Fund, BBC Films, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology and Twickenham Studios.