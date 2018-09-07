EXCLUSIVE: Brian O’Malley, the Irish director whose last movie The Lodgers premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section, has signed on to direct Immaculate, an upcoming suspense thriller from Catapult Entertainment Group.

Catapult’s Christopher Watkins and Kevin Goetz, who produced A Violent Separation, are producing this one with Needle Eye’s Charles Stiefel. Casting is underway and production is being eyed to start later this year in Alabama.

The script from David R. Flores & J. Hunter Roe centers on a minister who, after a personal tragedy and having his own crisis of faith, is taken captive by a mother who believes her son possesses extraordinary abilities that are rooted in evil.

“At its heart, Immaculate is a character piece that slices open the beast that can exist in all of us,” Goetz said. Added Watkins: “We’ve found an immensely talented director whose style and vision lends itself perfectly to the material and will truly elevate the project in the genre space.”

The Ireland-born O’Malley’s debut feature was 2014’s gothic horror pic Let Us Prey starring Game of Thrones‘ Liam Cunningham.

O’Malley is repped by APA, Affirmative Entertainment, Independent Talent Group and Bloom Hergott.