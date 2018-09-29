Showtime has opted not to proceed with a third season of dark comedy series I’m Dying Up Here, executive produced by Jim Carrey.

I’m Dying Up Here had difficulty attracting a wide audience from the get-go. Yet, Showtime brass gave the show another chance with a Season 2 renewal and shortly thereafter greenlighted Kidding, a new series starring Carrey. That series recently launched to so-so linear ratings but has been driving subscriptions to the Showtime digital service and is looking good for renewal.

As for I’m Dying Up Here, the comedy-drama started its second season with 168,000 Live+same day viewers for the premiere and ended with 162,000 for the finale. There was some promising signs early on when the show’s viewership jumped to 232,000 for Episode 2 but the uptick was short-lived.

Created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Carrey and Michael Aguilar, I’m Dying Up Here explored L.A.’s famed ’70s stand-up comedy scene, with an ensemble cast led by Melissa Leo and Ari Graynor.