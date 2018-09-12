Comedy network IFC has acquired British cult comedy Toast of London, starring The IT Crowd and Disenchantment’s Matt Berry.

The cable broadcaster has picked up all three seasons of the show, totalling 18 episodes, in a deal with All3Media International.

The series, which is produced by Objective Fiction, is set to launch in 2019. Episodes have previously been available via Netflix in the U.S.

Created by Arthur Mathews and Berry, the BAFTA award winning comedy stars Berry as Steven Toast, an eccentric, middle-aged actor with a sketchy past who spends more time dealing with his problems off stage than performing on it.

The show has been a cult hit on Channel 4 in the UK and has included guest appearances from the likes of Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

IFC’s SVP of Original Programming, Christine Lubrano said, “Matt Berry is absolutely the toast of IFC, he is already the star of Year of the Rabbit, our upcoming 2019 original production with Channel 4, so we are beyond thrilled to add even more of his comedic genius to our ‘slightly off’ line-up.”