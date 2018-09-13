EXCLUSIVE: Singer and actress Idina Menzel (Frozen) is joining Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in the cast of the Safdie Brothers’ A24 movie Uncut Gems.

Set in the Diamond district of New York City, Sandler will star as a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction who is juggling two relationships and escalating debts. Menzel will play Sandler’s wife. Casting is ongoing.

As we revealed yesterday, Netflix has taken all international rights to the movie. A24, which also handled the Safdies’ Robert Pattinson crime-drama Good Time, retains U.S. rights.

Pic’s script comes from the Safdies — Josh and Ben — and regular writing collaborator Ronald Bronstein. Producers are Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Productions and Elara Pictures’ Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese & Emma Tillinger Koskoff are executive producers.

Menzel won a Grammy and was Oscar-nominated for her songs in Frozen. The Glee, Enchanted and Tony-winning musicals star, known for her turns in Rent and Wicked, will next reprise her role as Elsa in Frozen 2. Her sixth album is due out next month and she is also heading out on tour with fellow Broadway veteran Josh Groban. She is repped by ICM and One Entertainment.