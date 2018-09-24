ICM Partners has promoted Danielle Beckford, Kyle Kernohan and Liz Pantone to agents in the Concerts Department. The trio will report to partners and department heads Steve Levine, Rob Prinz and Mark Siegel.

Beckford, a former ICM intern and based in New York, began her full-time position as Siegel’s assistant was later upped to department coordinator.

Kernohan, based in L.A., joined ICM as an intern in 2012 first as an assistant in the Comedy Touring department and then moving into the Urban Music Department in 2013. He was promoted to coordinator in February 2016.

Pantone began her career at The Agency Group and joined ICM as an assistant to Siegel in 2013, later upped to coordinator. She is in New York.

“Danielle, Kyle and Liz have each proven to be great assets to the department and we look forward to the strong careers they each have ahead of them,” Levine, Prinz and Siegel said.