EXCLUSIVE: Production on the pilot for Hulu’s Reprisal, which was scheduled to begin filming near Wilmington, NC, has been delayed as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the Carolinas. “It was to begin shooting, but that’s been put on hold for right now because of the hurricane,” Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office, told Deadline.

The A+E Studios-produced pilot, from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield, is the only project currently set for filming in the state, Gaster said.

According to the film office’s website, “Hurricanes influence North Carolina weather only about twice a year, making a serious impact on the state only about once a decade.”

With thunder booming loudly in the background, South Carolina Film Commissioner Tom Clark told Deadline that his office will remain closed “for a couple of days” in advance of the hurricane. “We’re kind of sleepy right now, film-wise,” he said in a phone interview. “All the productions we had this year have wrapped up.” Those include Mr. Mercedes, a Sonar Production for ATT’s Audience Network, the latest installment in the Halloween movie franchise and HBO pilotThe Righteous Gemstones.

The governors of both Carolina, meanwhile, have ordered mandatory evacuations of residents in the states’ coastal regions.