ABC Studios International has landed U.S. distribution for its crime drama series Harrow, starring Ioan Gruffudd. The show will premiere on the domestic streaming platform, co-owned by Comcast, Fox and Disney, on September 7.

The Australian series was Disney’s international TV production division’s first global commission. The second, crime drama Reef Break, toplined by Poppy Montgomery, was recently picked up by U.S.’ ABC for next summer.

Harrow, which airs on Australia’s ABC and has been renewed for a second season, tells the story of forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow (Gruffudd). Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre cases. He is driven to give victims a voice and will bend every rule to get to the truth of what happened to them. But when a terrible secret from his own past threatens his family, his career, and himself, Harrow needs all his wit, wile, and forensic genius not to solve a crime, but to keep it buried.

Produced on location in Queensland, Australia, Harrow debuted in Australia in March and received Australia’s Logie Award nomination for Outstanding Drama series. The second season begins production next month in Brisbane for a 2019 premiere on ABC1 in Australia in 2019.

In the UK, Harrow airs on UKTV’s Alibi Channel. Hulu will be the exclusive U.S. home to the complete first season, as well as future episodes of the series.

Harrow is produced in partnership with Hoodlum Entertainment, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Screen Queensland. The series is created by Stephen M. Irwin & Leigh McGrath, written by Stephen M. Irwin, and its executive producers are Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield.

Co-starring alongside Forever alum Gruffudd are Remy Hii, Mirrah Foulkes, Robyn Malcolm; Ella Newton; Anna Lise Phillips; Darren Glishenan, Damien Garvey; and Hunter Page-Lochard.