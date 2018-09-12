Hulu and Discovery have set an expanded distribution deal across Hulu’s live TV service as well as its subscription streaming platform.

The deal will bring thousands of hours of Discovery unscripted programming to Hulu, which has previously carried certain Discovery titles. It also brings to eight the total number of Discovery networks available on Hulu’s skinny bundle TV package. Beginning in December, Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend and Animal Planet will join HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel on Hulu with Live TV.

There will be 4,000 episodes of shows such as Deadliest Catch, Mythbusters, Say Yes to the Dress, Naked and Afraid, Property Brothers and House Hunters.

Along the Discovery partnership, Hulu has reached a licensing agreement with OWN to bring four of the network’s scripted series exclusively to Hulu, breaking new streaming ground for Oprah Winfrey’s cable network. All past episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, The Paynes and Love Thy Neighbor are now available to stream for the first time, only on Hulu. OWN’s Queen Sugar had already been available on Hulu.

“At Discovery, we are committed to bringing our portfolio of high-quality, safe family friendly brands and content to viewers across every screen, service and device around the world,” said Eric Phillips, President of Affiliate Distribution at Discovery. “Our new agreement with Hulu affirms the strength of our brands and their value to viewers in a marketplace with an increasing array of options.”

“As the only streaming service offering a complete television experience, Hulu continues to strike strategic, efficient deals with top brands that bring extraordinary value to all of our subscribers,” said Lisa Holme, Vice President of Content Acquisition, and Reagan Feeney, Vice President of Network Partnerships at Hulu. “Discovery’s brand is synonymous with high-quality unscripted entertainment that TV fans love, which is why we are excited to bring their entire portfolio to our platform, across all of our subscription plans.”