The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are airing Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. It’s NBC’s turn to host TV’s biggest awards night, which accounts for the rare weekday ceremony as the network has no intention of infringing on its lucrative Sunday Night Football franchise.

Here are some quick-hits on how to follow along with coverage of the show, hosted this year by Saturday Night Live Weekend Update duo Michael Che and Colin Jost. They will preside over a show that could be heavy on HBO’s Game of Thrones (leading all individual shows with 22 nominations; it has seven wins already from last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremonies), and Netflix, which leads all networks and platforms with 112 noms, topping HBO for the first time in that metric.

Broadcast

NBC’s turn at the wheel of the Emmys includes a half-hour red carpet preshow beginning at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT, a mini-version of NBCUniversal sibling E!’s full-court press red carpet coverage that begins much earlier. The awards show, executive produced by Che and Jost’s SNL boss Lorne Michaels, will also be streamed live on NBC.com and the NBC app via authentication on multiple platforms (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, etc.). The network will also make the ceremony available to stream on-demand Tuesday.

Cable

E! returns for its annual pre-show Live From The Red Carpet franchise beginning at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT with Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards, fronted by Kristin Cavallari, stylist Brad Goreski, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, Nina Parker, E!’s Kristin Dos Santos, and The Rundown’s Erin Lim. That will be followed by the main Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards show, hosted again by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy and correspondents Zuri Hall and Morgan Stewart (Ryan Seacrest is not in the mix for the Emmys again for a third consecutive year, but the network says he will return for the Golden Globes.) The network will also air E! After Party: The 2018 Emmy Awards, and E! News will have follow-up Tuesday at 7 PM ET/PT.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, FXX is airing an edited compilation of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards beginning at 8 PM ET/PT.

Online

In addition to NBC streaming the live show, the Television Academy is hosting its Emmys! Visit Backstage LIVE! companion behind-the-scenes coverage beginning at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. The multi-cam coverage will stream live exclusively on Emmys.com and the TV Academy’s Facebook page and be available for replay-and-repeat viewing after the ceremony, as well as on NBC’s Facebook pages. In addition, the TV Academy’s Instagram page (@TelevisionAcad) will feature exclusive Stories, Feed and IGTV content including winners, presenters and behind the scenes.

E! is launching a new E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show on Twitter (@enews) in conjunction with its Live From the Red Carpet broadcast. Coverage there begins at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT featuring Mai, Goreski and Dos Santos. E! will also host coverage via Facebook and Instagram Stories (via @enews) and SnapChat (@e_news).

International

Outside of Canada (via CTV) and some Latin American countries, the Emmy ceremony is in the early morning hours of Tuesday. That includes the likes of France (via SerieClub), Germany (TNT Serie), the Middle East and Africa — with the notable absence of UK networks which do not air it at all. It falls during the late morning in Australia (Fox 8, Foxtel Now), New Zealand (SKY New Zealand) and Asia (FOX Life in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines).

As always, stay with Deadline for complete coverage of the 2018 Emmys.