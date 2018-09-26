The most anticipated Supreme Court confirmation hearing in a generation is set for 7 a.m. PT today, when nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexual assault when they were teenagers in the 1980s, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Deadline is offering a livestream of the hearing (watch it here). But if you can’t be at a computer or on your phone, here’s a rundown of how to watch it. The day will begin with a statement by Republican committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, followed by a statement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the panel.

CBS News

CBS News is offering gavel-to-gavel coverage starting at 7 a.m. PT. Its programming with kick off with CBS This Morning at 6 a.m. PT. CBSN will stream coverage led by Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green starting at 6 a.m. PT. CBS News Radio also will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the hearings with Steven Portnoy anchoring from Washington.

NBC

NBC and MSNBC will have live coverage of both parties’ tesitmony, with the Peacock’s programming beginning at 6:30 a.m. PT and featuring NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Megyn Kelly, and Andrea Mitchell. MSNBC’s coverage starts at 6:50 a.m. PT, led by Stephanie Ruhle and Brian Williams. NBC News Digital wil offer a livestream across all of its apps and platforms.

Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel will have live coverage starting at 6 a.m. PT, co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum. Other contributors will include . Additional contributions will be made by Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, Fox News @ Night’s Shannon Bream, senior political analyst Brit Hume, senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano and FNC contributors Marie Harf and Mollie Hemingway.

ABC

Over on ABC, coverage begins at 7 a.m. PT with a Special Report on the network. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead its coverage of the hearing from New York, and World News Tonight anchor David Muir will anchor coverage from Capitol Hill, where ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce will provide live updates. Additional reporting will come from Terry Moran, Jonathan Karl, Cecilia Vega, Sunny Hostin, Dan Abrams and Cokie Roberts. There also will be coverage on ABCNews.com, ABC Radio and ABC NewsOne.

The hearing also will be shown live on C-SPAN3, C–SPAN.org and the C–SPAN Radio app beginning at 7 a.m. PT.