UPDATE: DreamWorks’ Animation threequel How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World from series director Dean DeBlois will now open on Feb. 22 instead of March 1 next year. DeBlois has been touring clips of the movie at TIFF and will be at New York Comic-Con to show off elements to fans next weekend.

Dragon moves away from a very busy March 1 frame that includes MGM’s Dwayne Johnson pic Flirting With My Family, Lionsgate’s Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral and Chaos Walking, and Fox’s The Kid Who Would Be King. On Feb. 22, Dragon‘s new competition is just Paramount/SK Global’s The Rhythm Section.

Meanwhile, DreamWorks’ live-action horror drama The Turning, originally dated for Feb. 22, is temporarily off the calendar for the time being.

UPDATED, APRIL 17, 2018:: Universal Pictures said today that the third installment in DreamWorks Animation’s lucrative and toon Oscar-winning franchise now is titled How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The pic is keeping its March 1 release date.

PREVIOUSLY, December 5, 2016: Universal Pictures said that DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon 3 will now nest on Friday, March 1, 2019 instead of its previously announced May 18, 2018 date. Dean DeBlois, the film series’ director, is on deck.

Recent logline for HTTYD3 reads “As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

In addition, Oriental DreamWorks’ Everest will hit theaters on Friday, September 27, 2019. Pic will take moviegoers on 3000-mile journey from Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. A group of misfits encounter a young Yeti named Everest, and they set off to reunite the magical creature with his family on the mountain of his namesake. Tim Johnson (Home, Over The Hedge) and Todd Wilderman (Open Season 2) are directing from a script by William Davies (How to Train Your Dragon, Puss In Boots). Suzanne Buirgy (Home, Kung Fu Panda 2) is producing.

Currently, HTTYD3 is the only pic slated on its new date. Everest is now pitted against an untitled Warner Bros event movie.

Other upcoming DWA pics: 20th Century Fox has The Boss Baby on March 31, followed by Captain Underpants on June 2. Then Uni will release Larrikins on February 16, 2018.