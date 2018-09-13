We’re getting the first look at Season 5 of How to Get Away With Murder in a new trailer just released by ABC.

“And to think, they wouldn’t even let me step foot on this campus a few months ago,” says Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) as she walks into her law school class for the first time following her Supreme Court victory in Season 4. “Despite what you think,” she continues, “this is not a class at all. This is a sacrifice. Brutal. Mean. Depressing. But that’s what it costs to change the world. So who wants in?”, she asks. Not surprisingly, there is a massive show of hands.

ABC

Starring Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Conrad Ricamora, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber and Liza Weil, How to Get Away With Murder revolves around the world of Professor Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear and guilt bind her to her longtime associates and students. As the group struggles to move on following the death of one of their own, their past continues to haunt them.

How to Get Away With Murder is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk, who also serves as showrunner.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.