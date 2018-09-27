‘My first 100 days as president have been difficult. I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don’t believe a word of it.” Those words from Robin Wright’s powerful President Claire Underwood in the new Season 6 trailer for House of Cards.

At one point, President Underwood makes her intentions very clear, declaring “the reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

Wright is joined by newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as siblings with ties to the Underwoods, along with Cody Fern this season, the first without Kevin Spacey, alongside Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese continue as showrunners for season six and serve as executive producers along with Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon, House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions in association with MRC for Netflix.

House of Cards’ sixth and final season premieres November 2 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.