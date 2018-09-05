A new House of Cards teaser is clear about the fate of Kevin Spacey’s character Frank Underwood.

In the preview clip of the sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and says coldly, “I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.” The camera then cuts to a shot of Frank’s tombstone which sits next to his father’s grave in South Carolina.

Claire ended Season 5 as President, and will have a chance to cement her legacy in the sixth and final season of the political drama series. In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter, Wright said the series came “very, very close” to cancellation after Spacey was fired following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

House of Cards Season 6 premieres November 2 on Netflix.