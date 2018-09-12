Hotel Transylvania: The Series will be back for a second go-round. Sony Pictures Animation and Nelvana picked up a second season of the hit animated comedy series. Disney Channel in the U.S. and their global territories, and Teletoon Canada, a network owned by Nelvana parent company Corus Entertainment, will broadcast the new episodes.

In its first season, Hotel Transylvania: The Series was among Disney Channel’s top three animated series among Kids 6-11 (340,000/1.4), Girls 6-11 (221,000/1.9), Kids 6-14 (430,000/1.2 rating) and Girls 6-14 (285,000/1.6).

Hotel Transylvania: The Series is currently available on Disney Channels Worldwide, Teletoon Canada and Super RTL in Germany. The series’ first season also premiered on Netflix in the U.S. in June and will continue to roll out throughout the world starting this fall.

Season two follows the wild (mis)adventures of Dracula’s teen daughter Mavis and her pals Hank N Stein, Pedro, and Wendy Blob. Dracula’s older sister, and minder of Mavis, Aunt Lydia remains supremely evil, but this time the audience will see her bonding a bit more with her niece and revealing that she does have a soft spot for family.

The series renewal follows the successful opening of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The film has set a new franchise record of $476M+ at the global box office making it Sony Pictures Entertainment’s biggest animated film of all time.

Hotel Transylvania: The Series is a production of Nelvana Limited. Sony Pictures Television is the distributor in the U.S., while Nelvana Enterprises is the distributor of the Hotel Transylvania series outside of the U.S.