EXCLUSIVE: The Drac Pack has reached a new milestone as Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation becomes Sony’s biggest animated film of all time globally. At $476.3M worldwide, it sailed past Hotel Transylvania 2 ($474.8M) on Friday. Combined, the three HT movies have now grossed in excess of $1.3B global.

Through Friday, HT3 cruised to $316M at the international box office, topping HT2. Domestically, it’s tallied $160.3M, about 6% off the previous movie.

The first two installments were released in the fall, so HT3 (efficiently budgeted at a reported $80M before P&A) was the first summer tryout for the series.

In Latin America, notably, HT3 is Sony’s 2nd biggest title of all time for the region behind Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. It is also the studio’s biggest grosser ever in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Slovakia, Lithuania and Ethiopia.

The Top 5 markets through Friday are China ($28.7M), Mexico ($26.6M), the UK ($22.2M), Brazil ($19.2M) and France ($18.8M).

Again directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and with Adam Sandler atop the voice cast, the family animated feature got a global push when it hit the Carlton Hotel’s dock a day ahead of the Cannes Film Festival last May. That’s part of a savvy marketing strategy devised on the Culver City lot to stake out prime media real estate in a space where the press is eager for opportunities.

The studio followed up the Cannes event with strong localized promotions in markets like Australia, Brazil, Mexico, France and Spain and took advantage of such summer sporting events as the World Cup and the Tour de France.

HT3 then opened in its first offshore markets beginning with Australia on June 28 to capitalize on school breaks. Within the first 16 days, the movie surpassed both HT2 and Cars 3 in the market. In mid-July, it went day-and-date with domestic in another 40+ hubs, setting a record as Sony’s biggest animated opening ever in like-for-likes.

At the same time it opened No. 1 in North America, and passed $100M domestically on its 12th day of release, faster than the previous two installments. The movie has a better RT score than those (at 59%) and a A- from CinemaScore.