Following its praised world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, we’re getting the first extended look at Homecoming, Amazon’s upcoming psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts.

Directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Homecoming focuses on Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, Homecoming is created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney, among others.

Homecoming premieres November 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the officials trailer above.