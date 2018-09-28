There’s plenty of room inside the Sherlock Holmes tent, with the canon easily available to everything from those fantastic gravel-crunching British movies, to teenage (Barry Levinson’s Young Sherlock Holmes) and elderly (Bill Condon’s Mr. Holmes) takes, Guy Ritchie’s action-hero versions and, most recently, a simply stunning modern adaptation pulled off by the BBC, Masterpiece Theater, Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

So add to that the newest inductee to the club, Sony/Columbia Pictures’ Holmes & Watson, a rare stab at a comedic take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Victorian master detective and his cohort, and the latest reteam of Will Ferrell and John C Reilly from their Talladega Nights and Step Brothers days. Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer today ahead of its December 21 release date.

This one goes period and parody, as you would hope and expect from Ferrell and Reilly and the script by Etan Cohen (back directing Ferrell after Get Hard, and who also penned the upcoming Men In Black 3). Cohen also directs the pic which finds the legendary detective (Ferrell) and his doctor-sidekick Watson (O’Reilly) tasked with solving a murder at Buckingham Palace; if they fail, the Queen gets it next.

Included in the trailer that hit today: fighting killer bees with pistols, a “no-sh*t’-Sherlock” reference and Victorian selfies. Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald and Ralph Fiennes as the evil mastermind Moriarty also star.

Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jimmy Miller and Clayton Townsend are producers, and Chris Henchy, Jessica Elbaum and M Riley are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.