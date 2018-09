The 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards will take place this year November 4 at the Beverly Hilton.

The event produced by dick clark productions is traditionally among the first on the film-awards calendar leading up to the Oscars, with pre-announced categories giving potential nominees chance to work on acceptance speeches before an industry crowd.

Last year’s event, hosted by James Corden, feted eventual Oscar winners including Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Roger Deakins and Coco.