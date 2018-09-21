#WhyIDidntReport is top-trending worldwide on Twitter today since shortly after President Donald Trump switched to Slut-Shaming the professor who alleges his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.
“Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” Trump tweeted this morning of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations.
He also tweeted, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charged would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”
Hollywood and media personalities are among the tens of thousands who have blasted Trump for his tweets using the Twitter hashtag.
“I had no idea assault wasn’t okay because pop culture taught me that my body existed solely to be objectified and enjoyed by men,” tweeted Whitney Cummings.
Ashley Judd, meanwhile, tweeted, “The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I cam upon. They said ‘Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.'”
And CNN’s W. Kamau Bell said, of Trump, “This dude regularly sets new lows as president, as a man, and as a mammal, but this one is going to be hard to beat.”
Here are just a few of the thousands of responses to Trump’s morning tweets: