#WhyIDidntReport is top-trending worldwide on Twitter today since shortly after President Donald Trump switched to Slut-Shaming the professor who alleges his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.

“Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” Trump tweeted this morning of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations.

He also tweeted, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charged would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

Hollywood and media personalities are among the tens of thousands who have blasted Trump for his tweets using the Twitter hashtag.

“I had no idea assault wasn’t okay because pop culture taught me that my body existed solely to be objectified and enjoyed by men,” tweeted Whitney Cummings.

Ashley Judd, meanwhile, tweeted, “The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I cam upon. They said ‘Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.'”

And CNN’s W. Kamau Bell said, of Trump, “This dude regularly sets new lows as president, as a man, and as a mammal, but this one is going to be hard to beat.”

Here are just a few of the thousands of responses to Trump’s morning tweets:

I had no idea assault wasn't okay because pop culture taught me that my body existed solely to be objectified and enjoyed by men and it

it didn't occur to me that I was allowed to even have a say in who touches my body until I was literally 30 years old. #WhyIDidntReport — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 21, 2018

Dr Christine Blasey Ford, now on trial for being a survivor is…#WhyIDidntReport — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said “Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.” So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 21, 2018

This dude regularly sets new lows as a president, as a man, and as a mammal, but this one is going to be hard to beat. #whyididntreport https://t.co/b2QrVwsVgi — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 21, 2018

The #WhyIDidntReport hashtag answers this stupid, nonsensical question that should never have been asked. https://t.co/9Vbs1GY10Q — April (@ReignOfApril) September 21, 2018

I did, it didn’t matter, I was dismissed, disparaged, & I still get blamed #WhyIDidntReport — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) September 21, 2018

Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

7 out of 10 sexual assaults go unreported.

Out of 1000 rapes, 994 perpetrators won't go to jail. We are a country without consequences because people like Trump still blame the victims.#WhyIDidntReport — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 21, 2018