Almost two years after Hillary Clinton and most of the world thought the ex-First Lady was going to become America’s first female President, it seems the candidate that Donald Trump defeated is making a new home on the small screen.

As Deadline predicted in our Murphy Brown review yesterday, tonight saw Clinton appear on the debut of the revival in what was a near state secret cameo. Teased by creator Diane English and left off critics’ review screeners, the brief turn by the ex-Secretary of State saw her applying to be the Candice Bergen character’s assistant. In a trademark red pantsuit, Clinton mocked herself and the controversy that plagued her during the 2016 election with a line about “some experience with emails.”

The short stint on Murphy Brown follows a Late Show appearance with Stephen Colbert last week and Clinton joining former Secretaries of States Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright on the Season 5 premiere of Madam Secretary with Tea Leoni on October 7.

All of which is to say, the ex-SecofState has a lot of CBS on her dance card. Which makes us wonder if Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV is looking at the network, Showtime or CBS All Access as a home for its adaptation of Elaine Weiss’ critically praised book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote – which has Clinton attache as an EP. Hello Joe Ianniello?