EXCLUSIVE: SP Releasing has acquired rights to High Voltage, the horror thriller set in the Los Angeles music scene that was written, produced and directed by Project Greenlight creator Alex Keledjian. It had been called Hollow Body.

David Arquette, Allie Gonino, Perrey Reeves and Luke Wilson star in the pic, which is getting an October 19 day-and-date theatrical release in time for Halloween starting in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Detroit among 10 cities at launch via SP Releasing’s output deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The plot centers on a struggling rock band led by washed-out rock star Jimmy Kleen (Arquette) that strikes a deal with a cynical record executive (Wilson). Things take a turn when the band’s lead singer Rachel (Gonino) and her controlling stage mother Barb (Reeves) are struck by lightening and killed. Rachel is brought back to life, but now lightning courses through her veins and she uses her new powers to drain the life from men and turn it into electrifying stage performances. Her bandmates discover her secret and must decide how far are they are willing to let her go to help them succeed.

“The script and the score are based on my experiences of living and working in Hollywood, and the scope and spectacle of film is the perfect vehicle to tell this story,” said Keledjian, who also wrote the film’s soundtrack. “SP Releasing just got that, and is releasing it in theaters, which for me is a dream come true.”

Michael D. Jones, Ryan Gibson, Dwjuan Fox and Mitch Waxman are producers. The deal was negotiated for Keledjian by David Pierce of Pierce Law Group and Jason Price on behalf of SP Releasing.

Here’s a clip: