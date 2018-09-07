EXCLUSIVE: Here is Elisabeth Moss as you’ve never seen her, looking and acting more like Hole-era Courtney Love than Mad Men-period Peggy Olson. In this first look at director Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, Moss plays a kohl-eyed punk rocker (who seems to be having a very public backstage meltdown). The film has its world premiere Sunday in the Platform section of the Toronto Film Festival.

Endeavor Content is handling U.S. sales, and Voltage Pictures international, on the ground in Toronto.

There’s already some awards buzz for Moss around this one, and the change-of-pace turn showcased in the clip suggests why. She plays Becky Something, described by the Her Smell team as “a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her — even at the cost of her band’s success. The brilliant and brash front woman for the ’90s rock band Something She, Becky is foul-mouthed, nihilistic, and incredibly talented. Mother of one, bandmate to two, and friend to none, Becky is at the height of her career and the top of the party game — with only one direction to go.”

The film also is a change of pace for director-screenwriter Perry, best known for his literary-inspired works like Listen Up Philip and Golden Exits. Perry’s inspirations here are John Cassavetes and Paul Thomas Anderson, as he chronicles Becky’s substance abuse and personal combustion, backstage antics and hostile recording sessions.

The film is marked by lengthy tracking shots (the 35mm cinematography is from DOP Sean Price Williams), and also stars Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, Virginia Madsen, Dan Stevens, Ashley Benson, and Eric Stoltz.

Christos V. Konstantakopoulos is exec producer, with Moss, Perry, Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman and Adam Piotrowicz producing. Production companies are Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Faliro House Productions.

Take a look at the clip above and let us know what you think.