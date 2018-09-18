Decades removed from his breakout turn as Fonzie on Happy Days, Henry Winkler won his first career Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Winkler captured the trophy for his turn as dysfunctional-but-dedicated acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s dark comedy Barry.

He beat out several strong contenders, including Alec Baldwin for his return engagement as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and Bryan Tyree Henry for FX’s Atlanta. Louie Anderson was nominated a third time in the category for his role in Baskets, winning in 2016.

Winkler bounded to the stage upon hearing his name and gave a break-neck speech, citing the “37 seconds’ show producers were giving him. After rattling off thank-yous to his publicist and agent (“almost for the first time I feel represented”) as well as Barry co-star Bill Hader, he added, “I can’t stop yet!”

Pausing for breath after the long list of names, he remembered one more acknowledgement. “And the kids! Kids! … You can go to bed now. Daddy won!!”

At 72, Winkler has had a wide-ranging career since creating the iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelii on the mega-hit sitcom Happy Days in the 1970s. He had collected five previous Emmy nominations, including one in 2000 for The Practice.