Henry Cavill has weighed in on the Superman situation, sort of, with a cryptic Instagram post. This follows word he will not be reprising his role in the DC Universe, and a subsequent statement from Warner Bros on Wednesday that said it has “made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

Evidently responding late last night, the actor posted a video on Instagram that shows him wearing a Krypton Lifting Team t-shirt as he slowly raises an action figure of himself into and out of the frame. Over the clip is Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube Waltz,” replete with barking dogs, and the caption, “Today was exciting” followed by #Superman.

Word has been out that WB has been mulling a completely different direction with its Superman canon for some time, even considering casting Michael B. Jordan in the role down the road. But at the present moment a Supergirl movie is the studio’s priority, as Deadline exclusively broke back in August.

Warner Bros on Wednesday said, “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

Deadline previously confirmed Cavill could not make a cameo in New Line’s Shazam!, due to scheduling conflicts on Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The three DC pics Cavill has starred in which were directed by Zack Snyder — Man Of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League — have grossed close to $2.2B at the global box office. The latter was expected to be the pinnacle in the DC cinematic universe, but was an expensive underperformer. DC has been focusing on its makeover in the wake of that film.