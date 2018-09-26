UPDATE: Lionsgate/Summit’s Hellboy is no longer going in the busy post-holiday frame of Jan. 11 next year, but rather will open on April 12. The first Hellboy from Guillermo del Toro was an April release 14 years ago opening to $23.1M at the domestic B.O. and ending its run at $59.6M.

Hellboy moves away from Fox’s Ad Astra, STX’s wide expansion of The Upside and Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home to a weekend where it’s up against Universal’s family pic The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Fox’s drama Breakthrough and Aviron’s After. Essentially Hellboy being away from older-guy sci-fi pic Ad Astra is the plus here. Even better in regards to dating, it’s right in the heart of spring break and ahead of Easter.

PREVIOUS, Nov. 30, 2017: Lionsgate/Summit’s reboot of Dark Horse Comics’ Hellboy will hit cinemas on Jan. 11, 2019.

David Harbour steps into the devil’s suit with Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, and Daniel Dae Kim starring. Neil Marshall directs a story in which Hellboy is caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. Hellboy will battle Paramount’s What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson at the box office as well as Fox’s James Gray sci-fi thriller Ad Astra on that date.

Lionsgate also dated Kin, the crime thriller from directors Jonathan and Josh Baker for Aug. 31 next year. Unlike last year when the distributors sat out of Labor Day weekend, this is the second title to be dated on summer’s final weekend after Focus Features’ The Little Stranger. Pic’s logline is couched as “crime thriller with a sci-fi twist” in which a vengeful criminal (James Franco), the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers,​ a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.