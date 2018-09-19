In the first trailer for the Angela Shelton-directed Heart, Baby! Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Wire, The Deuce) puts on the gloves and enters the ring as real-life George Lee Martin who becomes an unbeatable prison boxer while serving time in the Central Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Heart, Baby! marks the directorial debut of Shelton and follows George, who at 18 years old was sentenced to 40 years in prison for armed robbery and turned down an offer from the 1984 US Olympic team in exchange for his freedom. In the new trailer, we get to see Akinnagbe in action as George as well as his best friend and songwriter Doc (Jackson Rathbone).

The film also stars Shawn-Caulin Young as his transgender female cellmate Crystal. North Of Two has acquired the distribution rights to the film last year ahead of its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Heart, Baby! will open in New York Nov. 16 at the Village East Theatre and in Los Angeles at the Ahrya Fine Arts Laemmle Theatre on Nov. 23 with additional markets to follow.