In a nail-biting race between HBO and Netflix, after 118 Emmy categories, it came down to the final one. When Game of Thrones was announced as best drama series, it also gave HBO the win it needed to tie Netflix for most Emmys this year. Each network nabbed 23 statuettes overall in the three Primetime Emmy ceremonies. During the main telecast tonight, Netflix edged HBO with seven-to-six victories.

This marks the first time Netflix has topped the rankings for most Emmy wins. The achievement follows an upset at the nominations stage where Netflix topped longtime leader HBO for the first time.

Ironically, Netflix, the oldest and the biggest of the top three streamers, is the only one yet to win the top drama and series categories. Hulu was the first last year with The Handmaid’s Tale, which was named best drama. Amazon followed this year with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, winner for best comedy series.

It was a big night for Mrs. Maisel, which won five Emmys in the main telecast. FX’s limited series Versace: American Crime Story was second with three. But there was little love for last year’s big drama winner, The Handmaid’s Tale, which was shut out completely tonight.

Last year, HBO topped the list with 29 wins, followed by Netflix (20) and NBC (15). In 2016, HBO (22) was followed by FX (18) and Netflix (9).

The close race between HBO and Netflix tonight followed one of the most competitive Creative Arts Emmys, in which three networks finished neck and neck for most wins, HBO (17), Netflix (16) and NBC (15).

After dramatically closing the gap with long-time Emmy nomination leader HBO last year, Netflix came up on top for the first time, just five and a half years after officially entering the original scripted series space with the launch of House Of Cards. Netflix led the network pack with a total of 112 nominations, up from 91 last year and 54 in 2016. It ended HBO’s 17-year streak as No.1. Paced by Game Of Thrones — back in Emmy contention with 22 nominations, most of any program — HBO was close second with 108 nominations, just off from last year’s 111.

Netflix’s Emmy ascent punctuates the streaming upstart’s enormous push. It has been outspending all rivals on original programming — Netflix’s annual budget growing every year to $8 billion in 2018 — and on Emmy campaign with an elaborate FYC space the last two years.

This year, Netflix made gains in the reality space with the Queer Eye revival, which won best Structured Reality TV series 14 years after the original won a Best Reality Show Emmy, and in the limited series category with Godless.

Meanwhile, HBO did not have a big limited series contender of the likes of Big Little Lies this year but will be back in the race next year with multiple contenders, including Sharp Objects and True Detective.

With Netflix not showing signs of slowing down, AT&T vowing to amp up HBO’s volume, Amazon pouring resources into its Prime Video service, and Hulu soon to be controlled by Disney, the battle for Emmy supremacy may only be beginning.