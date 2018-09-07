EXCLUSIVE: HBO Latino has snapped up U.S. rights to thriller Dark Buildings (Las Grietas De Jara) and comedy Empowered (Sin Rodeos) from Argentinian sales outfit FilmSharks.

Oscar Martinez (The Distinguished Citizen) and Joaquin Furriel (La Quietud) star in the former about a dark secret at an architecture firm. The film has also been picked up by HBO Europe for Eastern Europe. Disney/Buena Vista previously picked up multi-territory rights to the movie in South America.

Comedy Empowered comes from Torrente franchise director Santiago Segura and stars Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) in the lead role as a woman who, after a visit to an Indian healer, starts saying aloud what she would previously have only thought. The pic has also newly sold to Edel for German-speaking Europe. Previous deals included Contracorriente for Spain, Colarado for Italy and Palace Pictures for Aus/NZ.

Meanwhile, also for FilmSharks, Tribeca horror You Shall Not Sleep (No Dormiras) has sold to Waysun Limited for China in a deal which includes a significant theatrical commitment. Gustavo Hernandez’s pic follows a young theatre actress who agrees to take part in a new stage play by a famous dramatist without knowing the dangerous consequences. Belén Rueda (The Orphanage) stars with Pablo Bossi (Nine Queens) producing. Pic previously sold to Fox for the U.S., Germany and Latin America and Filmax for Spain.

Waysun scored a remarkable $25M in China last year with Spanish-language horror The Invisible Guest, which went out on 6,000 screens and is the only Spanish-language live-action film to have had a wide theatrical release in the territory.

Genre and remakes specialist FilmSharks recently closed deals on demonic possession thriller The Inhabitant with Kinovista for France and French-speaking Europe, Capelight Pictures for Germany and Austria and Double & Joy Pictures for South Korea and Vietnam.