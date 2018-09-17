If the pace of justice seems to be moving slowly for Harvey Weinstein and the potential of life behind bars for the disgraced producer, it just slowed down even more.

An important New York Supreme Court hearing set later this week on the multiple sex crimes that Weinstein is facing from grand jury indictments has been pushed back to November 8, the office of New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced this morning. Both parties agreed to the adjournment to deeper in the fall.

Now coming after the probably pivotal midterm elections, the originally scheduled September 20 gathering in front of Justice James Burke was shifted to continue the back and forth over the criminal case. The six weeks push is intended to give Weinstein and his main lawyer Benjamin Brafman time to respond to the D.A.’s September 12 stern rejection of the Oscar winner’s August 3 attempt to have the case dismissed, I’ve learned.

Out on $1 million bail after having plead not guilty to the first round of indictment and having surrendered his passport earlier this year, Weinstein was last in court on July 9 to enter another not guilty plea. That came after the Manhattan D.A.’s office slapped him with additional and more damning sex crime charges on July 2.

Those charges this summer mark an additional count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree for a forcible sexual act that allegedly occurred in 2006. Joining the two women identified in a previous indictment in late May, the new indictment relates to a new alleged victim and includes two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault. If found guilty in this matter, the much accused The Weinstein Company founder could spend the rest of his life in prison.

As well as being investigated by federal prosecutors and probes by the Manhattan D.A.’s office and the NYPD, allegations against Weinstein have been reviewed by the LAPD, which sent an initial trio of cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. Another case was handed over to that same office early last month. As UK police continue their investigation, the Beverly Hills Police first passed two cases of sexual assault that they say occurred in their jurisdiction to Lacey’s office on January 2.