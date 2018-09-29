After months of legal purgatory, Harvey Weinstein is once again battling a multi-million dollar loan lawsuit.

Put on hold due to the bankruptcy proceedings of The Weinstein Company, the $45 million loan by AI International Holdings, is now once again on the docket of the New York Supreme Court and the disgraced producer may have to put serious money on the table, according to court documents filed Friday (read here).

AI International Holdings sued Weinstein last November for immediate repayment of the loan they made to TWC after Weinstein was ousted from the company he co-founded amid sexual misconduct allegations. AI argued in the lawsuit, that when Weinstein was fired, the loan became due by default because of an “adverse” change in the business.

The case has been in limbo since The Weinstein Company began bankruptcy proceedings in March and an automatic stay was granted by the court April 4 temporarily halting the case, according to court records.

AI and the defendants agreed to separate the cases so that AI can go forward with its claims against Weinstein, who hasn’t personally declared bankruptcy, Friday’s court documents reveal. The separation of the cases still must be approved by a judge.

Weinstein faces sexual assault charges in New York, two of those counts could land him in prison for life. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following reports by the New York Times and the New Yorker in October 2017 detailing accusations against Weinstein by several women, scores more have come forward with similar accounts of intimidation, harassment and assault. In addition to being investigated by federal prosecutors, the Manhattan D.A. and the NYPD, allegations against Weinstein have been reviewed by the LAPD, which sent a trio of cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. As UK police continue their investigation, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault that they say occurred in their jurisdiction to Jackie Lacey’s office on January 2.