Forthcoming Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to get an audiobook attachement via Amazon’s Audible and Pottermore.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Makers, Mysteries and Magic audiobook is narrated by Tony Award-winning actor Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski in the film, which is released in theaters in November.

Written by documentary maker Hana Walker-Brown and journalist Mark Salisbury, and produced by Pottermore Publishing with Audible Originals and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the audiobook features interviews with the likes of Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Leta Lestrange, Ezra Miller (Credence) and new cast member Claudia Kim (the Maledictus)

It also looks into how the team built a magical version of 1927 Paris on a studio backlot in outer London and hidden details and artistic references in the iconic wizarding world wardrobe designs. Recorded during filming at Leavesden Studios, the audiobook also features interviews with members of the filmmaking team including director David Yates, producer David Heyman, production designer Stuart Craig, graphic designers MinaLima, as well as make-up artists, prop makers, set decorators, woodworkers and steelworkers, stunt men, extras and the catering crew.

“This whole experience has been an adventure for me and I’m really excited for fans to come along for the ride,” said Fogler. “We made an exclusive, all-access audiobook that takes you to places that no microphone has been before. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it takes to make not just an epic movie but one set in the Wizarding World, this is a must-listen. It covers everything from props, costumes, and acting… to wands and Nifflers. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we’ve enjoyed making it.”

“We are thrilled to offer Audible listeners the opportunity to enjoy a brilliant performance of yet another essential component of the Wizarding World,” added Audible EVP and Publisher Beth Anderson. “Dan’s narration and the insights shared by the cast, creators and makers give listeners an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest chapter in the Fantastic Beasts film series.”