Star Wars Acting legend Harrison Ford and singer-actress-pop cultural phenomenon Lady Gaga will be honored with SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Artists Inspiration Award at the Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards. The ceremony will be held on Nov. 8 at he Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Each year, the Foundation honors two artists who have used their platform to advance humanitarian and philanthropic causes with Artists Inspiration Awards. Previous honorees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lionel Ritchie, and Kate Winslet.

“We are honored to recognize two of the most iconic and beloved artists worldwide who have not only made indelible impacts on our culture and the arts, but who have chosen to use their influence to make a difference for others,” said SAG-AFTRA Foundation Board President JoBeth Williams.

Williams adds, “Harrison Ford is an acting legend in every known galaxy, but what many do not know are the decades of philanthropic service and leadership he has given to Conservation International to help protect our planet. Lady Gaga, whose monster career as a performer and actor has won her hundreds of millions of fans around the world, has also worked tirelessly on behalf of young people, focusing on mental wellness and building a kinder, braver world through her Born This Way Foundation. Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga are shining examples of how extraordinary success and true legacy are about creating a better world.”

Ford’s career has spanned over four decades and he is known for his iconic role as Han Solo in the Star Wars universe as well as the titular hero in the Indiana Jones franchise. From sci-fi to comedies to action pics has starred in a diverse array of films including classics such as Blade Runner, American Graffitti, and Apocalypse Now. He received an Academy Award nomination for his role in Witness and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute as well the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award. He will next lend his voice to the animated feature Secret Life of Pets and reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the franchise’s fifth film with Steven Spielberg directing.

Ford has supported and worked with the environmental group Conservation International where he currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Conservation International is a nonprofit group that protects biodiversity in trouble spots internationally. In addition, Ford has actively supported charities including Riverkeeper, Young Eagles, EarthShare and Restore Hetch Hetchy.

Lady Gaga came on to the scene as a pop star and has since proven herself as an artist looking to plant her flag in the industry with her creative — and unapologetically bizarre — vision. With numerous chart-topping albums such as “The Fame” and “Born This Way”, Gaga went on to take a crack at acting, winning a Golden Globe for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel. She can be seen next opposite Bradley Cooper in the remake of A Star Is Born — which is getting an early buzz out of its Venice premiere.

As Founder of Born This Way Foundation, Gaga has worked to create a kinder and braver world by destigmatizing mental health, amplifying the impact of kindness and validating the emotions of young people around the world. Additionally, she has supported charities including the American Red Cross, the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Re*Generation, the MAC AIDS Fund, and Haiti disaster relief among many others.