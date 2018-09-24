Harlots is coming back for a third go-round. Hulu has renewed the provocative period drama series for an eight-episode third season.

Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family. Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains; Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished and in Bedlam. It seems that the Wells girls can free themselves of their mother’s feud, but running a lucrative brothel brings new enemies. Meanwhile Lydia, in her darkest hour, still finds a way to bite. Inspired by the stories of real women, Harlots is a powerful family drama as explored from the female perspective. It hails from the creative team of Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter.

Coky Giedroyc is lead director and Grainne Marmion produces.