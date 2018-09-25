Universal has set a February 14, 2019 wide release date for Happy Death Day 2U, the title of the sequel to the 2017 horror hit from Blumhouse. The studio had staked out the date previously for a Blumhouse horror project and now has made it official.

The original Happy Death Day raked in close to $123 million worldwide. As Deadline scooped, production got underway in May on the sequel, with lead Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard back along with original director Christopher Landon who also wrote the screenplay this time around.

In the first movie, Rothe’s sorority girl Tree Gelbman relives the day of her murder in Groundhog Day style. She ultimately tries to beat the time loop by discovering her killer’s identity. Broussard plays Carter, the guy she keeps waking up alongside. In the sequel, Tree will discover that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Suraj Sharma and Sarah Yarkin have joined the cast.

Jason Blum produces along with Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi and franchise newcomer Samson Mucke.

Valentine’s Day lands on a Thursday in 2019. Happy Death Day 2U is joining group of pics going wide that week including 20th Century Fox’s Dark Phoenix and Warner Bros’ Rebel Wilson comedy Isn’t It Romantic.