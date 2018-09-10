EXCLUSIVE: Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce, who over the past eight months have helped produce films from Roman J. Israel, Esq. to the upcoming Red Sea Diving Resort, are launching Hammerstone Studios, a new film financing and production company.

The first film under the banner is Emilio Estevez’s The Public, the drama that premiered Sunday as a Gala Presentation at the Toronto Film Festival.

The pair, previously at Oriah Entertainment, plan to build a diversified slate of films, from commercial, talent-driven titles to specialty films from proven filmmakers. The are currently shooting the fantasy Come Away, starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo and directed by Brenda Chapman. In the works to start in 2019 is third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise, Bill and Ted Face the Music, with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters reprising Dean Parisot directing.

At Comic-Con, the Hammerstone label launched its unofficial Uncharted fan short film starring Nathan Fillion and Stephan Lange.

“We have the resources to be flexible as we continue to build partnerships with our network of financiers and talented collaborators all focused on making great films”, Lebovici said.

Hammerstone is being repped by Phillip Rosen and Beau Stapleton of Rosen Law Group. Lebovici and Ponce are repped by John Tishbi at Pearlman & Tishbi.