HBO Europe and German broadcaster TNT Serie have released the first trailer for their six-part cyber drama Hackerville, which will also be available in the U.S.

The two broadcasters are launching the show, produced by Deutschland 83 producer UFA Fiction and Mobra Films in November with HBO Europe airing the show in Central Europe, Scandinavia and Spain on Sunday 4 November and TNT Serie premiering the series in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Thursday 8 November. It will also be available to U.S. HBO subscribers across HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand, although a premiere date has not been set.

Hackerville follows a network of hackers and the investigators tasked with tracking them down. It is both broadcasters’ first moves into co-productions.

It was created by Ralph Martin and Joerg Winger from UFA Fiction and will be produced by Cristian Mungiu and Tudor Reu and exec produced by Winger and Johnathan Young.

Igor Cobileanski (Umbre) and Anca Miruna Lazarescu (That Trip We Took with Dad) will direct from a script by Laurențiu Rusescu, Daniel Sandu, Ralph Martin and Steve Bailie.

Turner International will handle all sales outside the HBO Europe and US territory.

Antony Root, EVP, Original Programming and Production for HBO Europe. said: “Hackerville is a fast, fresh and highly entertaining story set on the front-line of one of the biggest modern day threats and with huge resonance internationally.”