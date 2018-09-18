As grown-ish begins production on its sophomore season, Freeform announced today that Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and Luka Sabbat have been added to the roster as series regulars while Diggy Simmons will return for season 2 in a recurring role.

Real-life sisters and musicians-turned-actors Chloe and Halle Bailey (they also co-wrote and perform the series’ theme song) will reprise their roles as sporty twins Jazz and Sky Forster. Sabbat will also return as Luca Hall, the stylish mellow “baby Basquiat” of the crew who is Zoey’s love interest throughout the first season. Simmons is set to come back to grown-ish in a recurring capacity as musical artist Doug.

From executive producer Kenya Barris (who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix), grown-ish is a spin-off of the acclaimed black-ish. The Freeform series is a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins, season two of grown-ish is set to debut in January 2019.