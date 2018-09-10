We’re getting a peek at new footage from the upcoming 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy and it includes a shocker. At the end of the clip we find Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giancarlo Gionnatti) in bed, and yes, having sex.

Meredith rebuffed DeLuca’s drunken advances last season, insisting she did not have romantic feelings for him. Apparently, things have changed.

We also see the first footage of Teddy (Kim Raver) who announces, apparently to Owen and Amelia, that she’s eleven-weeks pregnant; and Grey Sloan’s new surgeons played by Nashville alum Chris Carmack (Ortho god) and newcomer Alex Landi.

The Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo and executive produced/showrun by Krista Vernoff, is now ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres with a two-hour episode September 27 on ABC.

Check out the teaser trailer above.