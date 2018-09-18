As the Emmy-winning medical drama Grey’s Anatomy prepares to scrub in for their 15th season, ABC has released key art ahead of their Sept. 27 two-hour premiere.

The new key art features Ellen Pompeo’s titular Meredith Grey smiling with the backdrop of Seattle’s skyline with the caption “15 seasons of feels.”

There were, indeed, many feels in Shonda Rhimes-created show through its run and the 15th season promises to bring even more feels.

The two-hour premiere will feature the episodes “With a Wonder and a Wild Desire” and “Broken Together.” The first hour of the premiere will have the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned.

The second hour, “Broken Together”, the new doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance.

The premiere, which airs on ABC Sept. 27 at 8 PM EDT, will feature guest stars Debbie Allen (who directed the first hour) as well as Stefania Spampinato, Jake Borelli, Alex Blue Davis, Rushi Kota, Chris Carmack, Sophia Ali Taylor, and Jaicy Elliot.

Check out the new key art below.