A new surgeon is joining the ranks at Grey’s Sloan Memorial. Alex Landi has been cast as Dr. Nico Kim for the upcoming 15th season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Landi’s Kim will be the series’ first gay male surgeon. ABC confirmed Landi’s casting, first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine, but would not confirm the number of episodes or provide character details.

Landi will join recently cast Chris Carmack, who will recur on Season 15, as well as Kim Raver, who returns as a series regular and Jeff Perry who returns as Meredith’s dad.

Landi, a relative newcomer, has credits that include a recent guest-starring role on CBS’ Bull.

The Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo and executive produced/showrun by Krista Vernoff, is now ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 premieres with a special two-hour episode on Thursday, September 27 at 8/7c.