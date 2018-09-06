EXCLUSIVE: A lonely, mysterious widow’s friendship with a naïve young woman takes on an increasingly obsessive and sinister air in Greta, the Neil Jordan-helmed psychological thriller that premieres today at Toronto. Check out an exclusive clip above.

Making a go of it in the Big Apple, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That’s Greta (Isabelle Huppert), a odd pianist with a desperate need for company. Frances recently lost her mother and feels alienated by her father; Greta’s husband has died, and her daughter lives far away. The two become fast friends, but their relationship turns darker as Greta’s attentions escalate.

Sidney Kimmel Entertainment

In the clip above, waitress Frances serves a glass of wine to Greta, who samples it, makes a face and says, “A bit like you — promises a lot then disappoints.” Ouch. Annoyed, Frances turns away. More than annoyed, Greta makes a scene.

Maika Monroe, Colm Feore and Stephen Rea co-star in the film produced by Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Lawrence Bender Productions and Metropolitan Films. Jordan also co-wrote the screenplay with Ray Wright and exec produces alongside Bruce Toll, Hwang Soon-il, Kim Do-Soo, Lei Luo and Mei Han.

CAA and WME are handling domestic sales for Greta, and Sierra/Affinity is repping international. Greta premiere at 5:45 PM ET at the Ryerson Theatre.