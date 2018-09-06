EXCLUSIVE: A lonely, mysterious widow’s friendship with a naïve young woman takes on an increasingly obsessive and sinister air in Greta, the Neil Jordan-helmed psychological thriller that premieres today at Toronto. Check out an exclusive clip above.
Making a go of it in the Big Apple, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That’s Greta (Isabelle Huppert), a odd pianist with a desperate need for company. Frances recently lost her mother and feels alienated by her father; Greta’s husband has died, and her daughter lives far away. The two become fast friends, but their relationship turns darker as Greta’s attentions escalate.
In the clip above, waitress Frances serves a glass of wine to Greta, who samples it, makes a face and says, “A bit like you — promises a lot then disappoints.” Ouch. Annoyed, Frances turns away. More than annoyed, Greta makes a scene.
Maika Monroe, Colm Feore and Stephen Rea co-star in the film produced by Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Lawrence Bender Productions and Metropolitan Films. Jordan also co-wrote the screenplay with Ray Wright and exec produces alongside Bruce Toll, Hwang Soon-il, Kim Do-Soo, Lei Luo and Mei Han.
CAA and WME are handling domestic sales for Greta, and Sierra/Affinity is repping international. Greta premiere at 5:45 PM ET at the Ryerson Theatre.