Stampede, the indie media company formed by former Warner Bros president Greg Silverman, has brought on producer and executive Lisa Zambri as the new head of film. In this post, Zambri will oversee all film projects at the company and work to bolster Stampede’s slate, which includes recently announced projects such as James Riley’s fantasy series Revenge Of Magic, Kevin Wignall’s crash thriller When We Were Lost, and a film adaptation of Devastation Class.

Before landing at Stampede, Zambri, who began her career in physical production, served as senior VP production and development executive at Bold Films before being let go when the production and finance company laid off about half of its staff last year. While at Bold, Zambri produced and shepherded its upcoming project including Colette, the period drama that stars Keira Knightly, and Vox Lux with Natalie Portman and Jude Law.

Prior to Bold, Zambri was Senior Vice President of Production and Development at the New Line-based Contrafilm, working on movies like The Exorcism Of Emily Rose and Red Dawn.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa join Stampede. She is a true leader in the executive ranks as well as an accomplished and savvy producer on set. Her work across multiple genres is a testament to her agility with content and deep relationships with the industry’s strongest talent. She is the ideal for us as we ramp up production for the global market,” said Silverman.

“Greg’s studio credits are among the most prolific and iconic of the past generation, as well as some of my personal favorites,” said Zambri. “He is a true tastemaker and I’m sincerely honored to lead the film agenda for Stampede.”

Zambri also served as an executive producer the upcoming Orion thriller, The Prodigy, which will hit theaters early next year.