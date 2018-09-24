Former All3Media America CEO Greg Lipstone is reuniting with one-time WMA colleagues Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, joining their Los Angeles-based indie studio Propagate as President.

Lipstone most recently served as CEO of All3Media America, where he oversaw day-to-day operations for the umbrella company and its subsidiaries, including Studio Lambert (Undercover Boss) and Maverick (Chrisley Knows Best). He was part of the producing team of All3Media/CNN’ United Shades of America that shared an Emmy award last year.

Before joining All3Media America in 2015, Lipstone was a founding partner and board member at ICM Partners where he headed the agency’s international television and media department. His clients included All3Media America, LMNO Productions, Original Media, Jane Street Entertainment, Ping Pong Productions, Bodega Pictures and Arnold Shapiro Productions.

Prior to ICM Partners, Lipstone worked at the William Morris Agency for 21 years — where he worked with Silverman and Owens — starting as a trainee and rising through the ranks to eventually head the agency’s network television department in 2004. During his career as an agent, Lipstone is credited with packaging such TV series as Dancing with the Stars, The Office, Hell’s Kitchen, Undercover Boss, Wilfred, Skins, Ugly Betty, Top Gear, Prime Suspect, Last Comic Standing and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“Greg’s successful career as a packaging agent combined with his more recent experience on the production side, makes him an ideal executive to oversee Propagate’s day-to-day operations,” Propagate co-CEOs Silverman and Owens said in a joint statement. “As we look to expand our global production imprint and continue to launch new creative ventures, his relationships, creative instincts, business acumen and understanding of international markets will make him a huge asset.”

Founded in 2015, Propagate, which has backing from A+E Networks and The Raine Group, has 17 series in production and 40 projects in development at over 21 networks and streaming services. Coming up are CBS’ summer series Blood & Treasure, which marks Propagate’s first straight-to-series scripted order, the Charmed reboot for the CW, and a second season of the Lore for Amazon Prime. Propagate is in the process of expanding its worldwide production, distribution and digital businesses. It is planning an IP incubation hub and the launch of business units in Latin America, Asia, India and the Middle East.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with Ben and Howard, with whom I worked at William Morris many years ago, and to join them in this exciting and fast-growing company,” Lipsyone said. “In just a few short years their pioneering approach to media and technology has positioned Propagate to become one of the top global providers of premium content for all platforms around the world.”

Lipstone’s was repped in the deal by attorney Abel M. Lezcano.