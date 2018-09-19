OWN has renewed its megachurch drama series Greenleaf for Season 4. The series from writer-producer Craig Wright, and produced by by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City, stars Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David and revolves around the twists and turns of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch.

Season 3, which bowed with a two-night premiere August 28-29, features guest stars including Patti LaBelle, Iyanla Vanzant and Beau Bridges. The most recent episode posted a season-high 2.3 million viewers a 1.9 rating in the target women 25-54 demo in Live+3 ratings for its Wednesday 10 PM time slot, both metrics up from last year’s averages.

The current season focuses on the turbulent forces that Grace’s (Dandridge) return to Memphis unleashed that threaten to destroy not just the church her family built, but the family itself. Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, Desiree Ross, Tye White, Deborah Joy Winans and Lovie Simone co-star.

Wright executive produces with Oprah Winfrey, Clement Virgo and Kriss Turner Towner.

“Greenleaf is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week with its unique storylines and powerful characters,” OWN president Erik Logan said in announcing the news. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more twists and turns from the Greenleaf family in season four.”