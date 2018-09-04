Danika Yarosh (Back Roads) is set as a series regular in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s tween series Greenhouse Academy in a recasting.

Yarosh takes over over the role of Brooke Osmond, played by Grace Van Dien in the first two seasons. Van Dien is exiting for a series regular role in NBC’s The Village, which was picked up to series for a midseason premiere.

Created by Giora Chamizer, Greenhouse Academy is set at an elite Southern California boarding school where students from two rival dormitories combine forces to thwart an evil plot.

Yarosh’s Osmond is the Head Master’s daughter.

Greenhouse Academy is co-written by Chamizer and Paula Yoo (West Wing, Defiance, Eureka). Nutz Productions, a subsidiary of Ananey Communications, produces the series for Netflix.

Yarosh was most recently seen on the big screen in Back Roads, Alex Pettyfer’s feature film directorial debut. Her TV credits include Heroes Reborn, Shameless, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She’s repped by Curtis Talent Management and Paradigm.