Telenovela alum Jencarlos Canela is reuniting with his former co-star Eva Longoria on ABC’s Grand Hotel, executive produced by Longoria.

Canela is set to recur on the drama series from ABC Studios as El Rey, a popular Miami recording artist who’s sexy, charismatic, energetic, and amusingly cocky. He is a major player both in the industry and with the women. He is offered a chance to be a staple performer at the hotel.

Written by Brian Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Longoria and Ben Spector executive produce via UnbeliEVAble Entertainment alongside Tanen as well as Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes via Bambu Producctiones, showrunner of the original Spanish show.

Canela starred opposite Longoria as Xavier Castillo on Telenovela which aired for one season on NBC. The role reunites Canela with Longoria and also Spector, who exec produced Telenova. Canela also starred as Jesus Christ in Fox musical The Passion. Hes repped by DePaz Management.

Grand Hotel is slated for a midseason premiere on ABC.